State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 208,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

