State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

