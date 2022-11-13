State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,078,000 after purchasing an additional 191,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,080,000 after buying an additional 445,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,590,000 after buying an additional 362,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,170,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.95.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 141.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.