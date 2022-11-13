State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 6,100 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 109.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after buying an additional 935,205 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.