State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at $97,000,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,762 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cognex by 41.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,174,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 344,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,500,064,000 after purchasing an additional 229,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

