State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,192,010,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in First Solar by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 879,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,613,000 after purchasing an additional 269,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $281,663. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $150.42 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

