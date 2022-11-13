State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

