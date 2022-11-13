State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

NYSE:TREX opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

