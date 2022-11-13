State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.64 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

EGP opened at $160.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average is $160.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

