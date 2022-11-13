State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.83 Million in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

FRT opened at $107.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.