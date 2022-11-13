State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SWAV opened at $246.60 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

