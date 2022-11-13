State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,974.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

