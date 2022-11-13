State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 5,900 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,238,892 shares in the company, valued at $37,509,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,238,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,509,901.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,265,461 shares of company stock valued at $43,878,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of BEN opened at $27.33 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

