State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $77.98 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

