State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $141,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 235,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock worth $1,658,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

NYSE CIEN opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

