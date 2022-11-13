State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

