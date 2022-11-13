State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,618,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,642,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,608,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $58.10 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.