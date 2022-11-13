State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 3.8 %

FOX stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.