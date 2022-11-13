State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.57 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

