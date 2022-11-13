State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Up 2.1 %

LITE stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. B. Riley cut their target price on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

