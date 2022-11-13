State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $82.60 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

