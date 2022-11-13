State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Down 1.0 %

Five Below stock opened at $154.71 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.