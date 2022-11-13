Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STER. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Price Performance

NASDAQ STER opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,252 shares of company stock worth $185,533. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 81,775 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.