Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ecopetrol Call Options (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,061 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 923% compared to the average daily volume of 397 call options.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 115,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

