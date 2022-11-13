Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Warner Bros. Discovery Call Options (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 105,813 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 80,665 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 9.6 %
Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.