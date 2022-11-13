Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Warner Bros. Discovery Call Options (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 105,813 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 80,665 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.