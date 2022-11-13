StockNews.com Downgrades APA (NYSE:APA) to Buy

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
APA Stock Performance
APA stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.07.
About APA
