StockNews.com Downgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Retail Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.