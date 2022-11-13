StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,074.50% and a negative net margin of 797.48%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

