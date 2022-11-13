StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGLGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $4.78 on Friday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50.

The LGL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.