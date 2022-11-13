StockNews.com Upgrades Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to “Buy”

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Costamare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Costamare has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44.
About Costamare
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
