StockNews.com Upgrades Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to “Buy”

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Costamare has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

About Costamare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,540,000 after acquiring an additional 401,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 428,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Costamare by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

