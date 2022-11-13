StockNews.com Upgrades Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Buy

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

