StockNews.com Upgrades Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to “Buy”

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

