Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 12.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 158,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunoGen Company Profile

IMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

