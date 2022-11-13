Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives C$22.68 Average PT from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.68.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Louis Maroun purchased 2,222 shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,884.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,309,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,300,356.80.

