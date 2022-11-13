Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

