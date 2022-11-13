Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $549,574,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

