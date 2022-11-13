Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 124 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Benchmark dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $83.71 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $286.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.