Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 31,658 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ContextLogic

In other ContextLogic news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,128,812 shares in the company, valued at $92,065,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,077.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,128,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,065,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,300,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,836,906. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ContextLogic Stock Up 14.1 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $0.83 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

