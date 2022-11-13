Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 7,166 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,054.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5,041.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shopify Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.