Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,477 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Trading Down 3.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

CTVA stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

