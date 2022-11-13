Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.1 %

DCI stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.