Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

