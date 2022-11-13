Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Aflac stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $70.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

