Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Bridge Investment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BRDG opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.67. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.