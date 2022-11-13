Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $93.57 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

