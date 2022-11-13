Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GM. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.