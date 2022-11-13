Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $132.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

