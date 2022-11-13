Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 1,683.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after purchasing an additional 615,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.98 and its 200 day moving average is $411.68.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

