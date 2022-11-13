Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fortive by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

