Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WTW stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.
In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,273 shares of company stock worth $7,488,509 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
